Local police officers make several arrests
AUBURN — Local police made these arrests from July 28-31, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Ashton Campbell, 31, of the 6000 block of Moeller Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:52 p.m. July 28 by Auburn Police on possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Carl Johnson, 56, of the 14600 block of Old Tile Mill Drive, Hoagland, was arrested at 8:24 p.m. July 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Shanell Wilkins, 36, of the 1000 block of Fayette Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:37 p.m. July 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Matthew Blair, 38, of the 1700 block of Charlestown, New Albany, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. July 30 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation (possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony).
Tyler Roth, 24, of the 9900 block of Winding Shores Drive, New Haven, was arrested at 5:23 p.m. July 30 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Nicholas Sturges, 34, of the 900 block of Phaeton Way, Auburn, was arrested July 31 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging contempt of court (civil body attachment).
