GARRETT — St. Martin’s Healthcare is inviting the community to enjoy tea at home while supporting the agency with gifts of any size.
Each year the clinic hosts its Annual Circle of Friends Tea. After thoughtful discussion and consideration, St. Martin’s determined that with current guidelines and an inability to predict what might take place in the coming weeks, it would be impossible to host the tea in the way to which guests are accustomed.
Past tea guests and partners have been contacted by letters in the mail to express the organizers’ disappointment, but also their hope for a new giving opportunity.
The clinic welcomes meaningful gifts of any size to help provide nearly 4,000 patient health care services annually. Participants are asked join by May 1 and automatically be entered to win a free gift basket.
Gifts may be mailed to St. Martin’s at 1359 S. Randolph St., Garrett. Donations also may be made safely and securely online at www.smhcin.org/donate-now.
Through support for St Martin’s, thousands of patients have been able to have access to care to improve their health. In 2020, St. Martin’s Healthcare provided 3,957 patient visits; cared for 1,162 unique patients; and welcomed 543 new patients to the clinic.
Anyone interested in learning more about the annual Swinging for St Martin’s Golf Scramble to be held this August may contact Grace Caswell at gcawell@smhcin.org.
“St. Martin’s is so thankful for the support we have already received. All proceeds benefit St. Martin’s Healthcare, allowing for health care services to uninsured and underinsured DeKalb and Noble County residents,” the organization said in a news release.
For more information, contact Caswell at 357-0077.
