AUBURN — The YMCA of DeKalb County has welcomed Spenser McGhee to its wellness staff.
Originally from Virginia Beach, Virginia, McGhee is a senior at Indiana Tech in Fort Wayne. He has completed his associate degree in medical assisting and is completing his bachelor’s degree in exercise science. As he is working on his degree, he is also part of the Indiana Tech Baseball team as a second baseman. McGhee also enjoys being active, fishing, and hiking.
As the YMCA’s newest wellness coach, McGhee’s passion is human performance. He said he asks those with whom he is working, “What can you be if you were pushed, and what can I do to help you get there?”
He said he wants to see people live healthy lifestyles and achieve their goals. He said his true inspiration comes from within. McGhee grew up surrounded by an unhealthy lifestyle and since has challenged himself to be different and make a difference.
Along the way, he has been able to inspire and encourage his family to become healthier. With McGhee’s support and guidance, his brother has lost 100 pounds and is a living a healthier, more active lifestyle.
McGhee is available by appointment Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon for individual or small group training. People can schedule a consultation or training session at j.lies@ymcadekalb.org or by calling 925-9622.
