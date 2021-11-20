AUBURN — Holiday events in downtown Auburn will kick off Tuesday with the annual Christmas parade and lighting of the Frosty display.
The parade entries will line up at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, with the parade beginning at 7 p.m. on South Main Street, proceeding on the south and east sides of the DeKalb County Courthouse square, and ending at Courtyard Park on the corner of 7th and Cedar streets.
The parade will conclude with the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus riding on a 40-foot flatbed trailer in a sleigh with vintage reindeer.
Awards will be presented to the top three parade entries in categories of walking groups, decorated vehicles and floats.
A child then will “throw the switch” to light the Frosty display on the wall of the James Foundation building over Courtyard Park. The chance to flip the switch was bid on at a benefit auction earlier this year. This marks Frosty’s 17th year in Auburn.
“I think it’s going to be a busier holiday season,” said Downtown Auburn Business Association President Mike Littlejohn, noting last year’s parade was canceled due to health and safety concern’s relating to COVID-19.
“We have a lot of new entries and will be getting them through the weekend and Monday.”
Littlejohn said the parade already has attracted about 25 entries, and he expects that number to approach 40 by the time Tuesday rolls around.
The annual Downtown Auburn Christmas Parade has been in existence since the 1940s. It was changed to an evening parade in 2003.
After the lighting of Frosty, crowds are encouraged to walk over to the James Cultural Plaza in downtown Auburn, which will be decorated for the holiday season.
Other DABA and Auburn Main Street holiday activities include Small Business Saturday on Saturday, Nov. 27, that encourages shopping at small businesses. First Fridays will be Dec. 3, with a new event — a window decorating contest — taking place this year, Littlejohn said.
Downtown businesses are encouraged to decorate their windows and all day on Dec. 3, members of the public are invited to vote for their favorite by positioning their cell phones over a QR code at the selected window.
Santa’s Chalet will open in Courtyard Park on Saturday, Nov. 27 and continue through Dec. 21.
The schedule for Santa’s Chalet:
Nov. 27 — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Nov. 30 — 4-6 p.m.
Dec. 2 — 4-6 p.m.
Dec. 4 — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dec. 7 — 4-6 p.m.
Dec. 9 — 4-6 p.m.
Dec. 11 — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dec. 14 — 4-6 p.m.
Dec. 16 — 4-6 p.m.
Dec. 18 — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dec. 21 — 4-6 p.m.
The Auburn Parks and Recreation Department will host its Christmas walk, “Grinchmas Walk: North of Whoville,” in Eckhart Park, 1500 S. Cedar St., Dec. 3-5 and Dec. 10-12 from 6-8 p.m.
Participants can enjoy a walk through the park filled with festive lights, inflatables, and hand-painted Whoville-themed props. Photo opportunities with the Grinch, as well as Santa and Mrs. Claus, will be available every night during this event.
The parks department also will be collecting non-perishable canned goods to be donated to a local food bank. For more information, visit auburnin.recdesk.com.
The parks department also will host a flashlight candy cane hunt Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m Carr Field for children in kindergarten through third grade. Children will be able to search Carr Field using flashlights to find candy canes. The registration deadline is Dec. 1 at 12 noon at auburnin.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail.
Also in celebration of the holiday season, Excelsior Arts Academy will be caroling at downtown businesses on Dec. 18.
