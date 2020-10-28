AUBURN — The Auburn Parks and Recreation Board will listen to a request to buy a piece of Don Lash Park at a future meeting.
Park Board members voted Tuesday to hear a presentation by six neighbors along the northeast corner or the park, who want to buy approximately three-fourths of an acre of land that borders their backyards along Portage Pass.
Parks officials described the land in question as an area of grass and trees that is “not real usable to the public” and seldom used by park visitors.
Park board members emphasized that they are only agreeing to listen to the neighbors’ proposal and not yet agreeing to sell the land.
Park Board member Janet Canino voted against hearing the presentation.
From the audience, Cathy Smith of Auburn also objected, noting that her father-in-law, the late John Smith, donated land for the 10-plus-acre, wooded park.
“Our family thinks it’s not a good idea to start selling off park land,” Smith said.
She said the late Mr. Smith was a good friend of the park’s namesake, Don Lash, an Auburn native who competed in the 1936 Olympic Games and set U.S. distance-running records.
John Smith also donated land for Smith Acres Park at 800 Duesenberg Drive.
Also Tuesday, Park Board members met Sarah Umbdenstock, the new recreation coordinator for the Auburn Parks & Recreation Department.
Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, Umbdenstock earned her master’s degree from the University of Cincinnati and previously worked as the marketing-events coordinator for the City of Blue Ash, Ohio, near Cincinnati. Outside of work, she said, she loves to go on adventures with her husband, Nick, and her puppy, Marvel, as well as play sand volleyball and make crafts.
Parks program director Erin Ray reported that 4,696 people attended the Halloween Walk in Eckhart Park, which took place Oct. 16-18 and 23-25 with a “Nightmare Before Christmas theme.”
Visitors to the walk came from Auburn and surrounding communities such as Fort Wayne, Waterloo, Churubusco and more, Ray said.
Admission to this year’s Halloween Walk was free thanks to sponsorship by Community Foundation DeKalb County, Auburn Essential Services and DeKalb County Council on Aging, Ray said.
“The success of the Halloween Walk is accredited to the park maintenance team for all their hard work setting up the layout of the event as well as Courtney Butler, parks administrative assistant, for painting the beautiful props,” Ray said.
Parks Superintendent Eric Ditmars said the new Eckhart Skate Park, which opened Sept. 4, has attracted visitors from as far as Elkhart, Indianapolis, Chicago and Missouri.
“We have a facility that is very unique, in that we allow a lot of different modes of use,” including a number of scooter riders, Ditmars said. He said he is happy to see plans for building the skate park even further.
The parks department has heard “a lot of good positive feedback” on new Riley Park playset with a pirate theme, which opened for use earlier this month, Ditmars said.
An upcoming process to develop a new parks master plan will have a multitude of access points for the public, Ditmars said.
“The public input’s going to be key to driving this. We’re going to put in place what the public would like to see,” he said. “This is a change of direction in the parks.”
The next Park Board meeting is scheduled for Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. at Rieke Lodge, 1600
N. Indiana Ave.
