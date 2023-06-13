AUBURN — An Auburn man was sentenced to two years behind bars Monday for making a sexual proposition to a 15-year-old girl.
Linden AJ Rodman, 26, of the 1400 block of Urban Avenue, pleaded guilty to child solicitation, a Level 5 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Judge Monte Brown sentenced Rodman to four years of incarceration, with two years to serve and two years suspended. He was placed on probation for two years and must serve the first year of probation on home detention.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause, the girl had been babysitting at Rodman’s home in Auburn in March of 2021. Rodman, then age 24, was driving the girl home when he made a sexual proposition to her and asked her to perform a sex act. The girl said Rodman made around five requests.
Once they got close to her residence, the girl asked Rodman to stop the vehicle so she could get out. He refused and locked the doors, the girl told police.
The girl was able to get out of the vehicle and immediately told her mother, who called 911, according to the affidavit.
During Monday’s hearing, Rodman’s attorney, Kevin Likes noted Rodman has a support group of family and friends who had filed letters with the court on his behalf and who were in attendance at Monday’s hearing.
Likes asked Brown to consider sentencing Rodman to probation, with home detention as a term of probation. If Brown was not inclined to to that, Likes asked him to impose an executed sentence of 180 days, followed by a term of probation.
DeKalb County Prosecutor Neal Blythe disagreed, recommending a four-year sentence with two years to be served and a term of probation.
Blythe said Rodman had attempted to minimize his conduct and turned the conversation to a version that would better suit him, which was highly offensive to the victim and her family.
Reviewing a pre-sentence report, Brown said it is not altogether clear to him that Rodman has taken responsibility for his actions.
Brown said Rodman’s version of events and the victim’s version of event were not the same.
“Are you taking responsibility? It’s not clear to me,” Brown added.
“I struggle to believe that the victim is the one who initiated the sexual conversation that you referenced in the report.”
Brown noted letters from the victim and her mother indicated the long-lasting trauma caused by the incident.
Brown told Rodman that the “punishment” inflicted on the victim by Rodman’s actions “will continue long beyond any punishment I hand out today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.