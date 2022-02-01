AUBURN — DeKalb County officials haven’t implemented travel restrictions since 2014, but that could change if the anticipated major winter storm dumps anything close to forecast snowfall amounts.
The National Weather Service is calling for significant snowfall and the potential for ice accumulation across the state during this winter storm, with forecasts between 12 to 18 inches of snow for northeast Indiana.
In preparation for the storm DeKalb County Highway Department employees spent the day preparing their trucks and digging out the giant “V-blade” plows in case of heavy drifting. Two of the department’s motor-graders were also outfitted with “V-blade” plows.
Highway Superintendent Ben Parker said it is just a waiting game now to see what Mother Nature throws at them.
“We are ready,” he said.
During Monday’s DeKalb County Commissioners meeting, Parker said the snow isn’t the difficult part, it becomes the blowing and drifting snow if that occurs.
Wind speeds are predicted to pick up to 20-30 mph with additional snow on Thursday making travel within the county difficult.
It’s a good time to brush up on the meaning of the different travel guidelines. There are three levels — advisory, watch and warning — explained Gabe Creech, deputy director of DeKalb County Homeland Security.
Advisory
An advisory is the lowest guideline, as indicated by the color yellow. It means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in some areas because of a hazardous situation. Individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
Watch
A watch means conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. It is indicated by orange. During a “watch,” only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended. Businesses, schools, government agencies and other organizations should implement their emergency action plans.
Warning
A warning means travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. It is indicated by the color red. During a warning, individuals are directed to: refrain from all travel; comply with necessary emergency measures; cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans; and obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
“The first two — the advisory and watch — we can issue those without an emergency declaration,” Creech said. A warning can only be declared by the DeKalb County Commissioners. Such a warning affects unincorporated areas of the county, although municipalities can issue their own travel guidelines or declare snow emergencies.
The last travel warning in DeKalb County was issued in 2014.
“Basically, they issued it, and once all the roads were cleared and travel could resume, they lifted it,” Creech explained.
Homeland Security officials consult with Parker and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department for current road conditions and relay that information to the commissioners.
The Indiana Department of Transportation said road conditions across the state will be challenging as the storm moves through. INDOT’s goal is to keep highways passable during the storm, but motorists that must travel should expect to encounter snow and ice covered roads, blowing and drifting, and whiteout conditions.
INDOT urges motorists to stay off the roads and avoid unnecessary travel to allow plow truck drivers room to work safely and so they may complete their routes as quickly as possible.
If you do have to travel, slow down, increase following distance, don’t crowd plow trucks, give yourself extra time, and travel with an emergency kit.
Real-time travel conditions can be monitored at trafficwise.org.
All Indiana counties use the same travel guidelines. A travel advisory map may be found at: in.gov/dhs/traveladvisory/.
