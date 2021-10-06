AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library will be hosting events on Saturday to the surrounding community.
Secure document shredding will return to the library parking lot from 9-11 a.m. Confidential Shredding Services will be onsite with the mobile shredding truck to securely dispose of private documents. This is a drive-through service and those participating can stay in their car and watch their documents be disposed of by CSS. This will be the last time document shredding will be offered by the library in 2021 as CSS does not offer on-site shredding during winter months. The library plans to offer more shredding dates in 2022. There is no cost for this service.
The Friends of Eckhart Public Library will also be hosting their monthly book and media sale on Saturday. The sale begins at 9 a.m. for Friends of EPL members and 10 a.m. for all. Friends memberships will be available for anyone that wants to purchase one. The funds from Friends memberships and their sales go to support the programming and services of the library.
“During our Read. Do. Explore. programs in the winter and summer, we are able to give a prize book away to every participant each week,” said marketing and community engagement manager Jamie Long.
“The funding and hard work of the Friends of Eckhart Public Library make it possible for us to invest in books so that we can help build home libraries across our community, and that is just one example of how their fundraising efforts are utilized.”
The next Friends book and media sale will be on Saturday, Nov. 13.
