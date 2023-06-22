Miller selected as Golden Owl recipient

WATERLOO — The DeKalb FFA chapter hosted its annual banquet May 19.
FFA members were invited to nominate community members for the Golden Owl Award sponsored by the FFA Chapter. This year’s DeKalb FFA Golden Owl Award was given to James (Jim) Miller.
Miller has been DeKalb FFA’s ag advisory board president for over 10 years and helps our chapter members and advisors. Miller Family Farms has been farming the DeKalb FFA plots for the last three years but also was a key family in farming the land in the 1990s.
Miller Farms donates all planting and harvest labor to the chapter which maximizes the profit for the chapter. With these funds, DeKalb FFA pays the registration and housing fees for every FFA contest students want to be a part of.
This is an incredible impact on the chapter as students can all benefit from the teamwork and leadership skills that FFA offers without a financial burden. DeKalb FFA wants to recognize Jim Miller and Miller Family Farms for their contributions and partnership with DeKalb FFA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.