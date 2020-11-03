AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
Tuesday’s new patients include a 74-year-old who is hospitalized, a news release said.
Another 13 are recovering from home, ranging in age from 17 to 63. The Health Department said it has no further information on the status of the other 11 patients, who range in age from 25 to 82.
Tuesday’s new cases raise the county’s total to 987 since March and 174 in the past seven days — more in a single week than in any month before October.
The county recorded one case of COVID-19 in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June, 56 in July, 137 in August, 168 in September and at least 376 in October. A precise total for October is not possible, because patients from Oct. 31 are combined with those from Nov. 1 and 2.
Eighteen DeKalb County residents have died from the viral illness, with the most recent death reported Monday.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 89 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of one in today’s report, with 22 who have been admitted to intensive-care units, an increase of one.
The Health Department has issued these guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.