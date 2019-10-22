Window broken,
$100 bill reported stolen
AUBURN — Someone stole a $100 bill from a residence in the 1000 block of Donald Street, the Auburn Police Department said.
The victim notified police Friday 5:26 p.m. that the money had been stolen from her residence while she was at work. She said her bathroom window had been broken and drawers had been left open. No other property was taken.
The victim gave police the name of a possible suspect.
Motorcycle missing
from behind apartment
AUBURN — Someone stole a motorcycle from outside an apartment in the 900 block of East 7th Street, the Auburn Police Department said.
The owner told police his red 2016 Harley-Davidson Fatboy, displaying Ohio registration 03UMX, was parked behind his apartment. He called police Saturday at 11:04 a.m. to say it was missing.
Police said the motorcycle has an electronic starter and the keys were not with the vehicle, so it is likely that whoever stole the motorcycle put it in neutral and pushed it away.
Deputy’s car collides with deer on rural road
AUBURN — A DeKalb County sheriff’s deputy collided with a deer in his police car Thursday at 4:30 a.m., south of Auburn, DeKalb County Sheriff David Cserep II said.
Cserep did not identify the officer, but said he was not injured.
The crash occurred in the 2700 block of C.R. 72, the DeKalb-Allen county line road. Cserep said the officer was driving with lights and siren activated to assist another deputy with a positive K-9 alert on a vehicle.
The police car sustained extensive damage.
Officers arrest 21
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 21 people from Oct. 13 through Sunday, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
April McCoy, 23, of the 200 block of East Pine Street, Kendallville, was arrested Oct. 13 at 4:19 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Jason Oconnor, 48, of the 1200 block of C.R. 68, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 13 at 10:53 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Kimberly Jarnagin, 49, of the 1000 block of C.R. 68, Huntertown, was arrested Oct. 14 at 10:41 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging her with possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Travis Viecelli, 32, of the 600 block of Independence Street, Butler, was arrested Oct. 14 at 5:56 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Carlos Shane, 20, of the 7800 block of Penobscot Drive, Indianapolis, was arrested Oct. 14 at 11:52 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction a Class A misdemeanor.
Robert Keith Brown, 54, of the 14400 block of GreenView Road, Detroit, Michigan, was arrested Oct. 15 at 1:52 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of cocaine, a Class D felony.
Emily Combs, 36, of the 2800 block of Cambridge Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 16 at 1:23 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant for contempt of court.
Jeffrey Becker, 42, of the 1100 block of Bryan Avenue, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 16 at 4:57 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A-misdemeanor; an possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Joseph Rasnick, 42, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Garrett, was arrested Oct. 16 at 11:37 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to report for a probation violation hearing.
Steven Breeding, 48, of the 100 block of South 7th Street, Garrett, was arrested Oct. 16 at 1:58 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of battery, a Level 5 felony.
Christopher Wickerham, 35, of the 100 block of Hollywood Boulevard, Montpelier, Ohio, was arrested Oct. 16 at 2:43 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear on charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jonathan Hamblin, 30, of the 500 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested Oct. 16 at 11:13 p.m. by the Ashley-Hudson Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Kaitlin Dove, 24, of the 2000 block of C.R. 81, Butler, was arrested Oct. 17 at 11:14 a.m. by the Butler Police Department on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
Cassandra Gienger, 29, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested Oct. 17 at 1:06 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Gloria Carper, 44, of the 4900 block of C.R. 48, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 17 at 10:52 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Austin Troxell, 24, of the 1900 block of Osolo Road, Elkhart, was arrested Oct. 18 at 12:50 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear on charges of resisting law enforcement as a Level 6 felony and Class A misdemeanor; residential entry and theft, Level 6 felonies; driving while suspended with a a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Alexander Osborn, 21, of the 4300 block of Commonwealth, Toledo, Ohio, was arrested Oct. 19 at 4:32 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.
Todd Johnson, 40, of the 1000 block of South Wayne Street, Waterloo, was arrested Oct. 19 at 4:51 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Mark Rose, 38, of the 300 block of 16th Street, Auburn, was arrested Oct. 19 at 5:36 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kyle Fike, 32, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Garrett, was arrested Oct. 19 at 12:55 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Ivan Pacheco Victoria, 37, of the 1900 block of South Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested Oct. 19 at 9:11 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
