AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian School of Auburn celebrated graduation for the seniors of its class of 2020 on May 26 and 27.
Although the graduation ceremony was changed due to COVID-19, parents and staff members worked together to make graduation special for the students, the school said.
Each graduate was able to attend a personal ceremony with his or her family. Superintendent Dr. Bob Burris and Principal Jodie Clark shared a personal message for each graduate and Pastor James Pettit said a prayer of blessing.
Graduates honored each of their families with a rose to thank them for their support during their school years.
Parents created a “red carpet” experience in the gymnasium for students to walk and celebrate with their peers while social distancing.
Sean Zak, valedictorian, and TJ Faur, salutatorian, recorded speeches to be shared with their classmates.
The school’s Difference-Maker Scholarship went to Annaliese Kruse. The award represents the school mission of “Shaping Difference-Makers in Christ.”
“Annaliese is known by the staff and her peers as a young woman who cares about others. Her infectious joy has strengthened the relationships of our school and student body,” said Marcy Winterholter, school counselor.
As valedictorian, Zak participated in soccer, track, musical pit band, pep band, Lakewood Park Youth Group, and as class president, National Honor Society vice president and student council member.
Zak plans to attend Purdue University for to study chemical engineering with a pre-med track.
The salutatorian, Faur, participated in soccer, basketball, track and field, baseball and student leadership.
Faur plans to attend Grace College to pursue a degree in environmental studies.
