WATERLOO — The DeKalb High School Speech Team competed in two separate speech invitationals during the month of November.
On Saturday, Nov. 9, DeKalb traveled to Warsaw High School to compete against 13 other Indiana high schools. DeKalb placed 6th overall as a team. Individual standouts for DeKalb were:
• in varsity broadcasting, Caitlynn Shipe, first; Eva Hallman, fifth;
• in discussion, Hayden Thompson: third in varsity; Jade Michael, sixth in varsity; Alex Matsel, second in novice;
• in varsity prose, Dorain Underwood, fourth .
• in varsity domestic extemporaneous, Russell Hepler, fifth; and
• in novice international extemporaneous, D’Artagnan Finderson, first .
On Saturday, Nov. 23, DeKalb traveled to Concord High School in Elkhart to compete against 15 other schools with more than 250 competitors. DeKalb finished fifth as a team behind Plymouth, Chesterton, Bishop Dwenger and Valparaiso. Individual standouts for DeKalb were:
• in varsity broadcasting, Caitlynn Shipe, first; Eva Hallman, sixth;
• in discussion,Hayden Thompson, first in varsity; Alex Matsel, second in novice;
• in international extemporaneous, Sam Steck, first in varsity; D’Artagnan Finderson, first in novice; Jack Skidmore, third in novice;
• in varsity poetry, Nahla Namaste, second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.