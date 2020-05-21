WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school district will extend its current COVID-19-relief meal distribution program as it begins its 2020 free summer meal program, “Baron’s Summer Bites.”
The DeKalb Central School Board approved meal sites that will continue to operate on Mondays from 4-6 p.m. Since March, the district has been providing meal packs with a week’s worth of breakfasts and lunches.
The district is operating within the USDA non-congregate feeding waiver, using a drive-through bulk distribution model. Families must stay in their cars while they are handed meal packs through the window, the district’s food service director, Ashlee Shroyer, explained in a memo to the board.
The waiver is applicable only through June 30. As of July 1, the food service department is not sure what meal distribution will look like, Shroyer added.
Meal distribution sites will be:
• The district’s central office, 3326 C.R. 427, at the front door;
• Waterloo Elementary School at door 2;
• James R. Watson Elementary at door 8 (currently closed and no longer in operation);
• McKenney-Harrison Elementary at door 5;
• West Edge Park at the south shelter;
• Ashley Park at the Smiley Face water tower;
• Corunna Town Hall at the front door; and
• Jackson Township Fire Hall (currently closed and no longer in operation).
The summer program also will add the YMCA of DeKalb County and the YMCA of Noble County to its summer meal program. Both are closed sites and not open to the public.
In other food service matters, the board approved Gordon’s Food Service as the district’s food service primary vendor for the coming year; Prairie Farms as the district’s dairy distributor; and Alpha Bakery as the district’s bakery distributor.
School meal pricing for the 2020-21 school year will remain unchanged at $1.60 for student breakfasts and $2.60 for student lunches. Adult breakfasts will be $2.25, and adult lunches will be $3.25. An adult custom salad will cost $4. For free and reduced benefit students, breakfasts will be provided at no charge. Reduced benefit student lunches will be 40 cents.
Also in Tuesday night’s board meeting:
• The board approved gifting Chromebooks to this year’s graduating seniors. Normally, the district would offer seniors and their parents an opportunity to purchase the devices for personal use after high school if they had not already paid their four years of technology fees, Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider said in a memo to the board. The devices are at the end of their life cycle and are of minimal value, the board heard.
“Given the way we’ve had to end this school year and as a gesture of goodwill, I would like the school board to consider the possibility of gifting these devices to seniors this school year,” Snider said.
• The board approved allowing any 2020-21 student in grades 7-12 with a valid sports physical from the 2019-20 school year to roll over the physical for the upcoming school year. The Indiana High School Athletic Association is allowing the rollover due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the continued stress on the medical community, Superintendent Steve Teders said.
• Anticipating a delay in the payment of property taxes, the board adopted a resolution approving a temporary loan from the district’s Rainy Day Fund to the Debt Service Fund so as not to resort to borrowing and paying interest. The funds will be transferred back to the Rainy Day Fund when property tax revenues are received in approximately late July, Snider told the board.
In personnel matters, the board accepted the retirement of J.R. Watson paraprofessional Marcia Beerman. The board also accepted the resignations of: DeKalb High School English teacher Diedre Matheny; DeKalb Middle School boys cross country coach J. David Reimschisel Jr; McKenney-Harrison student council advisers Jennifer Seiler and Nichole Pinnington; high school BTV teacher, CTE coordinator and business department PLC leader Peter Kempf; seventh-grade basketball coach Baylee Rinehart; middle school coaches Logan Williams and Mike Devos; seventh-grade teacher Hollee Kubiszak; and Country Meadow Elementary School teacher Amanda Seaman.
The board approved the appointments of: middle school boys cross country coach Mark Beckman; seventh-grade football coach Brett Eltzroth; Country Meadow paraprofessional Hannah Brownell; eighth-grade football coach Jessie Oliphant; high school business and agriculture teacher Leah Hefty; McKenney-Harrison mild disabilities teacher Natalie Brown; J.R. Watson and Waterloo music teacher Joseph Truex; high school English teacher Kelsey McDonald; bus driver Rachel Martin; and summer student meal distribution bus drivers Suzy Smith, Linda Gill and Mariah Collins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.