AUBURN — Emily Prosser can’t wait to get started.
Monday, the self-professed lifelong Democrat was selected by a Democratic caucus as the new District 5 representative to the Auburn City Council.
“I’m super excited,” she said in a phone interview Wednesday. “I am honestly honored and grateful to have the opportunity to serve my community.”
Prosser succeeds the late Mike Walter, who passed away Jan. 28 at the age of 76. Walter represented District 5 from 1992 to 1999 and again from 2003 until his passing.
District 5 covers the southwest portion of the city. The term runs through the end of 2023.
Prosser, who has three grown children, has lived in District 5 since 1997, in the house where her mother was raised. “Literally, most of my memories were made in this neighborhood,” Prosser said.
She is a recruiting specialist with Pro Resources Staffing Services of Auburn.
“I come from a long line of Democrats,” Prosser said, noting that her grandmother was active in the election process for many years.
Prosser has been active in the DeKalb County Democratic Party since 2017 and served in support roles in several campaigns over the past 20 years.
Her sister, Sarah Payne, ran for mayor of Auburn in the 2019 general election.
As the new District 5 council member, Prosser said she wants to continue some of the things Walter was passionate about during his tenure, including maintaining wetlands.
Other areas of importance she noted include parks in the district, traffic along 15th Street, educating citizens on how to upgrade sidewalks with assistance from the city and promote efforts to beautify her district and the city.
“We live in one of the most beautiful neighborhoods in our city,” Prosser wrote in her introduction at the caucus. “We have established trees and families who have lived here for many years.
“We must continue the legacy that Mike Walter left for us to keep asking the hard questions. He pushed people to think critically and thoroughly about city business.
“He was a very respected member of our community, and I hope to carry on that tradition.”
Prosser will be sworn in at Tuesday’s council meeting
