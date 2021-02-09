AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported one new death of a person who was positive for COVID-19 and 10 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The death is the 74th of a county resident during the pandemic. The patient was older than 80 years, the Health Department said. No other details were release.
Tuesday’s new cases bring the county’s total to 3,703 since the start of the pandemic. They continue a declining trend that has seen 116 new cases reported in the past 12 days, fewer than 10 per day.
Tuesday’s patients include none between birth and age 10; two between ages 11-20; two from 21-30 years of age; one between 31-40; two who are 41-50 years old; two who are 51-60; none who are 61-70; none who are 71-80; one who is 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
Since Jan. 8, no one over the age of 91 has been diagnosed with a new case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.