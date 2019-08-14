New Hope hosting splash party
WATERLOO — New Hope Christian Center, 900 S. Wayne St., will host a back-to-school splash party for the whole family Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon.
There will be water play features and cold treats. Admission is free. All are welcome. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Ashley church planning hog roast
ASHLEY —The Women of Faith of the Independent Full Gospel Church, Ashley, will host a hog roast Aug. 23 from 6-8 p.m. at the church, 1302 S. Gonser St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.