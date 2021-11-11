AUBURN — Parkview DeKalb Hospital was one of five Parkview Health hospitals to receive an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021.
The “A” grade was awarded to Parkview Regional Medical Center and affiliates, which includes Parkview DeKalb, Parkview Hospital Randallia, Parkview Huntington Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital. Parkview Noble Hospital was awarded a “B” grade. The national distinction recognizes the hospitals’ achievements in protecting patients from harm or error.
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
“Maintaining a safe environment for patients, co-workers and all who enter our hospital is a duty we take seriously,” said Tasha Eicher, president of Parkview DeKalb Hospital.
“We have an ever-growing system of safety protocols in place specifically to protect patients, and we continually monitor our operations for points of potential improvement. PDH co-workers take pride in the high-quality care we provide, and it’s such a pleasure to see those efforts recognized with the highest grade from a prestigious organization like The Leapfrog Group.”
This is the first “A” grade for Parkview Huntington Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital, which were previously not eligible to receive a grade based on patient volumes. The fall 2021 grading period also marks the fifth consecutive “A” for PRMC and affiliates, and the third consecutive “A” for Parkview DeKalb.
A safety grade was not calculated or reported for Parkview LaGrange Hospital or Parkview Wabash Hospital because the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade does not assess critical access hospitals.
“No matter their size, all of Parkview’s hospitals are focused on creating a safe environment as part of our focus on delivering value to our patients,” said Jeffrey Boord, Parkview Health chief quality and safety officer. “A safe environment is critical to creating better patient outcomes, a better patient experience and a lower overall cost of care. We’re proud of the efforts of all our hospitals in making our facilities safer every day.”
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of Parkview Health for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”
To see full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.
