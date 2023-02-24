GARRETT — St. Joseph School in Garrett held its science fair Jan. 30 at the school.
Eight students participated in the event judged by David Didion.
Winners include:
First grade — 1. Riley Hillegass, “Is It Safe to Shop?”
Fourth-grade — 1. Hannah Keesler, “Milk Into Plastic,” 2. (tie) Isaac Buchs, “Potato Power” and Graydon Coan, “Effects On Bread Mold Growth,” 3. Allie Jones, “When You Travel Through The Mall, Do You Make The Right Call?”
Hillegass and Coan will advance to the Northeastern Regional Science Fair at Trine University.
