HAMILTON — As first-timers awaited their rush into Hamilton Lake’s icy water on New Year’s Eve, they could take comfort that others lining the beach had survived the experience for a quarter-century.
Judy Bireley of Hamilton Lake and Fort Wayne wore a hat proclaiming that Tuesday marked her 25th time taking the annual Jack D. Gibson Polar Bear Plunge.
“It’s just my way of bringing in the new years. I don’t go out on New Year’s Eve. I just stay home, warm up and get ready for tomorrow’s swim,” Bireley said.
On New Year’s Day, Bireley planned to join a traditional plunge into the St. Joseph River at Fort Wayne for her 34th year.
Troy Gibson also was counting 25 years at Hamilton Lake for the event that was named for his late father in 2011. The Hamilton Lions Club sponsors the plunge to raise money for scholarships awarded to students of Hamilton and Garrett high schools.
“We do it every year — remember Dad and have a lot of fun,” Gibson said. Seven Gibson family members took the memorial dip on Tuesday.
A dunk in the lake seems less inviting when the wind blows as strong as on Tuesday, Gibson acknowledged before leading the charge into the water at 2 p.m.
An estimated 120 people followed Gibson into the lake. Lions members said most swimmers register, but others just show up and splash, making an official count impossible.
“It burned — a good burn,” rookie plunger Kelly Beakas said after emerging from the bay alongside S.R. 1.
“I feel great. It’s like a baptism. Start off a new year right,” said Mike Esselburn, who accompanied Beakas into the water.
Local resident Scott Smith managed to linger in the lake longer than anyone.
“I’ve done it before. This is probably like my 10th time,” Smith said as he shook off the frigid water. “It”s Just as cold as every time. The wind is the worst.”
Answering the obvious question, Smith responded, “Why? Because it’s fun. It’s an annual tradition.”
