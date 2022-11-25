AUBURN — The City of Auburn’s application for the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Rural Call of Projects grant gained another government agency’s support.
Wednesday, Auburn Board of Works members Danny McAfee and Herb Horrom gave their support of the grant application.
That follows similar support from the Auburn City Council at its Nov. 15 meeting and from the DeKalb County Commissioners Monday.
If approved, the funding would assist the city with reconstructing a portion of Wayne Street and grade separation at the CSX railroad crossing south of Auburn Drive, mitigating delays and safety risks for motorists and emergency vehicle, according to the letter to INDOT.
The City Council was told at its meeting the project is estimated to cost more than $14 million. If awarded, the city’s share — based on a 20% match — would be nearly $3.4 million.
The grant application is due Friday, Dec. 2.
Assistant City Engineer Troy Ackerman received contract approval and a notice to proceed with Commonwealth Engineering for the Fulton Street drainage study in the amount of $54,000.
The board also approved an $889,647 contract with Pioneer Associates Inc. to replace the vehicular bridge in Eckhart Park.
Ackerman said Pioneer Associates was the only firm to submit a proposal after four firms had participated in a pre-bid meeting. The bid is slightly higher than the engineer’s estimate due to materials, general construction environment and accessibility to the work site, Ackerman noted.
Board members approved a $9,000 grant from the James Foundation to the Auburn Police Department. Police Chief Cory Heffelfinger said this grant — coupled with an award from American Legion Post 97 — will be used to cover the purchase of a drone for the department’s air support unit.
Heffelfinger also received approval for the following:
• $16,148 to purchase a utility task vehicle (UTV) from KDZ Kustoms of Auburn;
• apply for a $150,000 grant from the Rural Violent Reduction Initiative to purchase license plate readers; and
• $8,645 to upgrade the City Hall door card system through Williams Electronics.
In signing close-out paperwork for the north water tower rehabilitation project, Water Utility Superintendent Randy Harvey said the total project came in more than $30,000 under budget.
In other business, the board tabled discussion on an itinerant vendor license request from Elizabeth’s Garden and Bakery in Courtyard Park at the southeast corner of 7th and Cedar streets from November to May.
