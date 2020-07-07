AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported two new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The patients are a 21-year-old who is recovering at home and a 17-year-old for whom the Health Department has no other information at this time.
The new cases raise the county’s total to 165 cases. The average in June was just over four new cases per day, but the pace has slowed to only six new cases in the first seven days of July.
DeKalb County has reported an age for all but two of its virus patients. The average age of those 163 patients is 43 years. Only 37 are 60 years or older, and the patients range in age from 4 months to 91 years. Only nine of the 165 total patients were reported to be hospitalized.
DeKalb County has reported four deaths from COVID-19: a 71-year-old whose death was reported June 22; an 82-year-old woman whose death was reported June 18; a 79-year-old man whose death was reported June 15; and a 65-year-old man who died April 13.
“Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines. Additionally, please continue to wear a face mask in public settings,” the county Health Department said in a news release.
The Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday that 314 more Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. That brings to 48,626 the number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus.
Only seven of those new patients came from Indiana’s four northeast-corner counties, which recently had been adding more than their share to the total.
Tuesday’s report saw Noble County adding two new cases for a total of 484; LaGrange County’s total rising by one to 471; DeKalb County increasing by two for 165 cases; and Steuben County adding one case for a total of 130.
No new deaths were reported in local counties, leaving their totals at: Noble 28 deaths, LaGrange nine, DeKalb four and Steuben two.
A total of 2,524 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 19 over the previous day. Another 193 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 530,075 coronavirus tests of Hoosiers have been reported to the Indiana State Department of Health, up from 521,722 on Monday.
The state report Tuesday said 41% of Indiana’s intensive care unit beds and 84% of ventilators are available.
People can find testing locations around the state by visiting coronavirus.in.gov and clicking on the COVID-19 testing information link. Extensive statistics about the pandemic are on the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.