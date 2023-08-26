ASHLEY — An automotive parts supplier plans to close its Ashley plant and expects 155 employees will be laid off.

In a WARN notice posted Aug. 22 to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, TRAM, Inc. said the TRIN, Inc. plant at 803 H.L. Thompson Jr. Drive will close March 31, 2024.

