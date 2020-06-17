LEBANON, Illinois — Kenneth Hauter of Waterloo is on the McKendree University dean's list for earning a grade-point average of 3.60 or higher during the spring 2020 semester.
Founded in 1828, the historic campus of McKendree University is 25 miles from St. Louis, Missouri. McKendree also has a campus in Radcliff, Kentucky, and offers programs online and at nearby Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.
