AUBURN — Attitudes of the DeKalb County Commissioners toward a new jail have changed in three short years.
In March 2018, the commissioners told former Sheriff Don Lauer, “It’s going to be at least 8-10 years before you’re going to have a jail built.”
After discussions about building a new jail over the preceding two years, county officials had decided instead to build only a new Community Corrections center at the west edge of Auburn.
Commissioners told Lauer three years ago that construction of a new jail was not likely to begin until 2025 or 2026 at the earliest.
The commissioners correctly predicted that a new jail would be built next to the Community Corrections center. That is the site discussed in Tuesday’s meeting of county officials to plan for building a new jail in 2022.
The county now has three different commissioners: Bill Hartman, who took office Jan. 1, 2019, and Todd Sanderson and Mike Watson, who began their terms in office on Jan. 1 of this year.
Shortly after Sanderson and Watson joined Hartman on the three-member board, discussions of building a new jail accelerated.
On Jan. 25, the commissioners hired the Elevatus architecture firm of Fort Wayne to design a new county jail. Elevatus also designed the Community Corrections Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.