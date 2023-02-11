Law enforcement officers
make several arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests Feb. 8-9, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Jeffery Wilson, 53, of the 2500 block of C.R. 19, Waterloo, was arrested at 8:17 p.m. Feb. 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of battery, resisting law enforcement and interference with reporting a crime, all Class A misdemeanors.
Demarquis Reed, 28, of Muskegon, Michigan, was arrested at 2:04 p.m. Feb. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Level 6 felony charge of dealing marijuana and a Class B misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.
Aaron Davis, 32, of the 400 block of Fairwick Lane, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:16 p.m. Feb. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Class A misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended with prior.
Dustin Childree, 36, of Evansville, was arrested at 4:27 p.m. Feb. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging non-support of a dependent, a Level 5 felony.
