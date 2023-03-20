Ground was broken Monday for two recovery houses in Butler. In front, from the left, are Kennedy Thomas of Henderson Construction; Don Harvey of Inspiration Ministries holds a check from OCRA, Inspiration Ministries president and CEO Andy Foster, Kirsten Foster, and Butler Mayor Mike Hartman. In back are Todd Martin from Inspiration Ministries; Brett Henderson and Travis Worman from Henderson Construction; Glenn Crawford from Crawford Excavating; and Anthony Bell from Henderson Construction.