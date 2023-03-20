BUTLER — A year-long process has taken a huge step forward.
Monday, representatives from Henderson Construction and the City of Butler helped Inspiration Ministries turn the first shovels of dirt that will lead to two new recovery houses in the 400 block of Depot Street.
“We are incredibly excited to break ground,” said Andy Foster, president and CEO of Inspiration Ministries. “It’s unbelievable to think it took a year to get through all of the red tape and all the stuff.
“Now, to be breaking ground, it feels like it’s a real project and that we’re not that far away from just starting to impact lives in the City of Butler,” he said.
It took some time and lots of patience and persistence from everyone involved to get to Monday.
In February 2022, on behalf of Inspiration Ministries, the City of Butler was awarded a $600,000 Recovery Housing Program grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. OCRA officials made the formal check presentation the following month.
The project hit a setback later in the year when the initial set of bids were rejected because of cost. As a result, the project was restructured from three planned recovery houses to two.
In December, L.J. Henderson submitted the only responsive bid at $691,501. Because that bid is in excess of the grant award, Inspiration Ministries is responsible for the rest of the funding needed for the project.
Foster said the new houses will measure approximately 1,500 square feet each with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Each house will have five beds.
While weather dependent, he said a fall or early winter opening is possible.
“These houses are going to be used for Level 2, supportive, graduate housing,” Foster explained. “These are going to be men who are already thriving. They’ve experienced that life-changing recovery, and they’re ready to be part of the community.
“It’s going to be a great addition to the community,” Foster continued. “Historically, these houses are well-maintained, these men are doing well and they’re engaged in the community. I think this side of Butler is going to be really pleased with the outcome, not only with the houses but the men that are going to live here.”
“It did take a while to get here. The first (bidding) process we went through, everything was way over budget,” Mayor Mike Hartman said. “Finally, we’re able to turn some dirt today to get it going.
“With this being a Level 2, they’re already stable and they’re ready to move onto the next environment,” he said.
“They have had some move onto that next level, where they’re actually getting into Butler and they’re actually owning homes, and that’s what we like to see.
“They get here, they get embedded, they get involved with everybody, they get to working, and the next you know, they’re buying houses in the City of Butler, and that helps us.”
