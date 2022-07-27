AUBURN — Today is the first day an individual may file a Petition of Nomination and Consent for School Board Office (State Form CAN-34) with the county election board at the DeKalb County Clerk’s Office for the general election to be held Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The petition must be signed by 10 registered voters residing within the boundaries of the school corporation and must be accompanied by a Statement of Economic Interests (State Form CAN-12).
The deadline to file is noon Friday, Aug. 26.
Forms are available at the DeKalb County Clerk’s office or online at in.gov/sos/elections.
DeKalb County school board seats up for election are:
DeKalb Central
• At large seat, currently held by Greg Lantz; candidate can reside anywhere within the school district; and
• Grant/Richland seat, currently held Tim Haynes; candidate must reside in Grant or Richland townships.
DeKalb Eastern
• Butler City seat, currently held by Sherri Strock; candidate must reside within Butler City limits;
• Wilmington Township seat, currently held by Kelly Brown; candidate must reside in Wilmington Township; and
• Concord/Newville/Spencer/Stafford/Troy seat, currently held by Richard Musser; candidate must reside within one of those townships.
Garrett-Keyser-Butler
• Garrett City seat, currently held by Larry Getts; candidate must reside within Garrett City limits; and
• At large seat, currently held by Tamara Best; candidate can reside anywhere within the school district.
Hamilton
• At large seat, currently held by April Holden; candidate can reside anywhere within the school district; and
• Hamilton district 1 seat, currently held by Lee Stoy; candidate must reside in DeKalb County within the Hamilton school district.
