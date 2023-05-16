AUBURN — Health insurance costs will remain unchanged in the City of Auburn, the Board of Works learned Tuesday.
Denny Wright, vice president of Employee Plans, a division of EPIC, appeared to share the good news. Symetra Insurance has agreed to renew at the same price.
Employee Plans is a third-party administrator for the city’s self-funded insurance. The approved policy is $3,075,501.50, according to information provided by Clerk-Treasurer Patricia Miller. A total of 175 people are enrolled in the plan — 86 employees and 89 family members.
“You have some serious, ongoing cancer plan situations going on right now, so it’s probably not a good idea to even consider changing (carriers) with those situations going on,” Wright told the board.
“Symetra’s a top-shelf carrier and they’re A-plus rated,” he continued. “They’re offering to renew you at no change.”
He said two carriers also submitted quotes, but both were at higher premiums than Symetra. Other carriers that were contacted declined to submit quotes based on the cancer claim situation, Wright noted.
“Denny, I would say under the current economic climate and our current claim situation, I think that’s phenomenal,” board member Herb Horrom stated.
“They wanted to give you an increase but I negotiated down,” Wright said. “They appreciate your business.”
Horrom presided over the meeting and conducted business with board member Danny McAfee. Mayor Mike Ley was not present.
At the start of the meeting, Larry Williams, a resident of the rural Woodland Trails subdivision south of Auburn, asked the Board of Works to delay any further action on possibly extending water and sewer utilities south of Auburn along C.R. 427 and north of C.R. 68.
At its May 2 meeting, the board approved a $10,000 quote from Commonwealth Engineers to perform a feasibility study of extending the utilities. Fort Wayne utilities have already been extended to just south of the county line.
In November 2022, Williams said he received a letter from the DeKalb County Health Department about Woodland Trails water tests.
“There are apparently going to be some next steps involved with that. I don’t know what those are, but here I am today,” Williams said.
In 2022, he said the Indiana Legislature introduced HB 1402 related to sewage matters that would, he said, transfer wastewater authority from the Indiana Department of Health to a technical review panel. In April, the legislature adopted the bill. On May 4, it was signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
“This is nothing new, the idea to develop out to the county line,” Williams said. “We’re in a position how this is going to be funded. I want to be part of that discussion.”
He asked the board to refrain from taking further action until the city and county can have had a chance to evaluate the changing economic and regulatory conditions.
“Have you spoken with the County Commissioners in regard to the 2014 technology that you refer to here?” McAfee asked. “I think that’s probably more of a county issue than a city issue.”
“This Board of Works kicked off a study,” Williams noted. “This definitely has the potential of impacting me and 29 of my neighbors.”
Horrom deferred comments to the city’s legal counsel or the engineering department.
“What is your next action?” Williams asked.
“It’s just a study is all we’ve approved,” Horrom responded. “That’s it.”
At the request of Building, Planning and Development administrator Kellie Knauer, board members approved utility service agreements at the following locations: 323 W. 7th St., 1221 Timber Trace, 2140 Elaine St., 1150 W. 7th St. and 1160 W. 7th St.
The board approved a request from Auburn Essential Services declaring several items as surplus. The surplus items include TV supplies, radio equipment and more. All items will be offered for sale or recycled.
Tuesday, the board gave notice to proceed for M.F. Projects LLC to begin 7th Street sidewalk improvements on both sides of the street from the railroad tracks to Van Buren.
At its May 2 meeting, the board approved M.F. Projects’ bid of $605,765 for the work. Substantial completion is to be by Aug. 18, with final completion by Sept. 15.
The board authorized the Auburn Fire Department to offer letters of intent to hire to three individuals. The prospective firefighters must first complete a series of examinations and be accepted into the Public Employee Retirement Fund.
Police Chief Cory Heffelfinger received approval to formally hire Brandon Park as a new police officer. Park has completed his examinations and PERF requirements.
A quote from Abonmarche not to exceed $35,000 was approved. Water Utility Superintendent Randy Harvey explained Abonmarche will conduct an inventory of Auburn’s lead service lines.
To help pay some of the cost, Harvey received approval to seek a grant from the Indiana Finance Authority.
