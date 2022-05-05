AUBURN — Auburn City residents won’t be seeing as big of a savings on their water bill after all.
During the April 19 Auburn Common Council meeting clerk/treasurer Patty Miller said local residents would see a $3.45 decrease in their water bills after the approval of ordinance 2022-06.
Miller clarified the amount Thursday morning after the Common Council passed ordinance 2022-07 Tuesday night dealing with a decrease in the city resident’s electric bill.
Residential water customers using 4,000 gallons a month will actually see an average reduction of $0.39, a difference of $3.06 from what was reported at the April 19 meeting. Electric customers using 700 Kwh a month will see an average savings of $0.76.
Miller said in an email Thursday that she must have “mis-spoke” about the savings water customers would receive.
The rate changes still have to be approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. The savings stems from the passage of a bill at the state level before the end of this past legislative session.
House Bill 1002, authored by Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville, was passed on March 15. The bill included language that repeals the utility receipts and utility services use taxes. It requires a utility that is subject to the jurisdiction of the IURC for the approval of rates and charges to file a rate adjustment with the IURC that adjusts the utility’s rates and charges to reflect the repeal of the utility receipts tax.
The electric rate adjustment was the only item on Tuesday’s Auburn Common Council agenda. The meeting started with the recognition of Auburn Police Sgt. Joe McGrade who has been with the department for 20 years.
