On behalf of the Auburn Water Pollution Control Department, I would like to thank the Auburn Conservation Team for their efforts in trying to make Cedar Creek a nicer place for local outdoor recreation.
If you missed the article in The Star on Tuesday, Aug. 18, this team kayaked Cedar Creek on Saturday, Aug. 15, starting at the new Doc Coleman Landing on C.R. 35 and ending at Eckhart Park in Auburn. They picked up cans, glass, tires, a fire extinguisher, CD player and many other items.
As the MS4 coordinator for Auburn, I am proud to see groups like this take initiative and do what they can to make Auburn a better place. With a little effort we can all help by discarding broken or unwanted items in the proper place such as the recycle centers here in town or at sites like the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District in Ashley, 587-3063. This facility has a recycle program for paint, oil, and chemical collection for household hazardous waste. They will also take batteries, bulbs, tires and electronics. If we all did our part to stop pollution, groups like the Auburn Conservation Team might be able to focus their efforts elsewhere. It is all our responsibility to foster a continuous improvement attitude when it comes to our community.
Starting at home there are many ways you can help with another type of pollution called storm water pollution. When mowing your grass, blow it back into the yard instead of the street. Pick up pet waste instead of leaving it for others to step in or rainwater to wash away. Pick up and discard litter on sidewalks and streets. Do not over-apply herbicides, pesticides and fertilizers. Nutrients, grass and pet waste could wash into your retention ponds during a storm and cause a fish kill or algae bloom or eventually make their way to Cedar Creek and do the same. Not all pollution can easily be seen, but no matter how small of an effort you make, it all helps.
A big thank you to the founders of the Auburn Conservation Team: Cody Burniston, Bill Ward and Janet Canino, and to the team that removed the trash from Cedar Creek — Cody and volunteers Brady Thomas and Ken Rowe.
If you would like more information on how you can get involved with projects like this, you can follow this team on their Facebook page, The Auburn Conservation Team, and keep track of other events they may have that you can participate in. Our department in collaboration with DeKalb Soil and Water Conservation (DSWC) conduct rain barrel workshops in the spring and fall, with no cost to you. You build your rain barrel that day and take it home. The DSWC also has a cost-share program for a rain garden up to $500. If you would like more information on storm water pollution prevention contact Drew Wallace, MS4 Coordinator, at the Auburn Water Pollution Control Department, 925-1714
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.