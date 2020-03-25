AUBURN — Highway maintenance was a major focus in Monday’s discussions at a DeKalb County Commissioners meeting.
The three commissioners continued talking about a possible move of the DeKalb County Highway Department garage to the southwest corner of C.R. 34 and C.R. 427, near DeKalb High School.
Highway Superintendent Ben Parker outlined plans for a pedestrian crosswalk signal at the high school, and his proposals for road improvement projects.
Commissioners also approved buying hundreds of energy-saving light bulbs for the DeKalb County Courthouse.
The commissioners have ordered two appraisals of the value of the proposed site for the highway garage. The results have not been returned, according to James McCanna, the commissioners’ attorney.
The 15-acre property at C.R. 34 and C.R. 427has an asking price of $210,000, Commissioners President William Hartman said at a March 2 meeting. County records list Sparetime Investments LLC of Auburn as the owner, showing it purchased the property from Gladieux Refinery for $314,000 in December 2004. State records list Terry Rayle as the CEO and registered agent for Sparetime Investments.
The site is centrally located in the county and would allow department trucks to clear snow from the busy road to DeKalb High School and DeKalb Middle School, as well as reaching other locations in the county without negotiating Auburn’s heavy traffic.
“The Highway Department would be looking at ingress and egress from the site at times different from when school started and ended, even after-school activities,” McCanna said in an email message.
“The site also does not lend itself to a housing addition, because the existing pipeline across the property and a drain tile would restrict the available number of house-building sites, but … the Highway Department there would definitely be able to co-exist with the pipeline and drain,” McCanna added.
A housing addition on the site would create far more traffic than the Highway Department, he said.
Commissioners discussed how a highway garage could be made attractive from the viewpoint of neighbors and of cars passing on C.R. 427.
They also mentioned the advantages of the C.R. 34/C.R. 427 site over another proposed new site, near the county farm and the new Community Corrections Center at the west edge of Auburn. Access to that site would be from heavily traveled S.R. 8.
At the March 2 meeting, Parker said the Highway Department has outgrown its current site on East Ensley Avenue in Auburn, which also lies in a floodplain and offers no room to stockpile materials.
Parker said Monday he is looking at options for future highway improvement projects to be funded with a state Community Crossings grant.
Possibilities include repairing: C.R. 60 from C.R. 35 to St. Joe; C.R. 27 from U.S. 6 to Ashley; and
C.R. 10 near County Meadow Elementary School south of Ashley.
“County Road 60 is in really bad shape,” Commissioner Don Grogg said after hearing Parker’s list.
Parker said he is considering a project to microseal the surface of C.R. 11-A between C.R. 427 and C.R. 17 south of Auburn. The busy stretch of road provides access to Interstate 69. Commissioners authorized Parker to pursue an interlocal agreement that would use Noble County’s price bid for microsealing.
Parker said he has obtained a quote of $15,000 to install flashing lights for a pedestrian crosswalk on C.R. 427 at DeKalb High School.
The solar-powered flashers would be visible for up to one-half mile, he said, with a variable activation time from 60 seconds to 5 minutes. They would be activated by a pushbutton.
Parker said he would inspect similar flashers installed recently near the YMCA in Angola. The commissioners asked him to compare the cost of crossing lights that would be powered by a traditional electrical connection.
Commissioners also authorized replacing at least 350 light bulbs in the courthouse with energy-saving LED bulbs, to be purchased from Kendall Electric at its low quote of $2.98 apiece.
