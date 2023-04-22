Recently, I wrote about summer visitation schedules and this week I want to provoke some thought about co-parenting through graduation, since graduation is right around the corner.
Do you have a child graduating? Are you in the middle of trying to balance all the feelings and emotions of not only the fact that you have a graduate and how are you even old enough to have a graduate, but also how to pull off a graduation celebration as a separated or divorced person with your ex?
I have written many times in my columns about how co-parenting is for and about the child(ren), so for the topic of graduation, that doesn’t change. That being said, invites to ceremonies, as well as planning the party celebration for family and friends is much more difficult for parents who are no longer together.
For co-parents who have a child graduating this year, a first rule of thumb is remember whose day it really is.
Without anger, emotion or personal feelings getting in the way, you could ask your graduate their preferences for the party celebration. Maybe your child has had to deal with co-parenting conflict his/her whole life and would like to be free of stress, tension, upset, embarrassment and conflict. Can you respect if you ask and your child would rather have separate celebrations? Can you assure your child that during their graduation ceremony and during the party celebration that there will be no conflict between you and your ex?
Here is another thought. What if you and your ex are good, can do what needs to be done to allow graduation to be a great celebration and memory for your child, but you have spouses who may cause conflict. It happens, so have conversations prior to the events to eliminate any possible conflict on graduation day and celebration day.
From an article “How to Co-Parent Through Your Child’s Graduation Like a Pro” (5-30-22, Author Audrey Cade has these tips: 1. Remember whose day it is. 2. Be fair. 3. Sideline the drama. 4. Be willing to compromise and 5. Set the tone for success. These are great tips and used with my formula parts for reaching a goal of respectful and responsible co-parenting, you are sure to have a great day celebrating your child and their accomplishments, and together you can be proud of this once in a lifetime moment for your child.
As a little reminder, my four formula parts for reaching a hopeful goal of respectful and responsible co-parenting are: 1. Make a choice every day to co-parent respectfully and responsibly. 2. Set aside your differences to do that. 3. Always do the right thing, even if your ex isn’t. 4. Go for the Oscar.
Congratulations 2023 graduates. I hope you all have a great week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.