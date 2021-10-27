GARRETT — After nearly six months of negotiations, the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board passed a collective bargaining agreement Monday.
The two-year contract provides new teachers a salary of $40,000 for the 2021-2022 school year. All teachers who received a highly effective or effective rating for their 2021-2022 evaluations received a raise of $3,100. Teachers with a master’s degree or bachelor’s degree plus 36 hours received an additional $465 under the new contract. The board learned members of the teachers’ association voted unanimously for the new contract prior to Monday’s session.
School board member Larry Getts abstained from the vote as he has family members associated with the union.
The board also adopted the 2022 school budget, capital projects plan and bus replacement plans following public hearings at the Sept. 27 meeting.
Under the approved budget, taxpayers in the district will see a 4.31% increase in the property tax levy to raise $5 million, up from the current $4.9 million levy. The complete budget can be viewed on the district’s website, according to Superintendent Tonya Weaver.
A COVID-19 sick leave plan was approved, providing up to 10 days of paid leave in response to employee testing positive for COVID-19 or having been directed to quarantine by the G-K-B administration per local health department guidance. The leave days will be retroactive for the entire school year from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. Full time employees who used sick, vacation or personal days while recovering from COVID this academic year will have those days restored.
Parent expresses safety concernsDottie Fuentes, a mental health counselor and the mother of sons in grades eight and nine, expressed concern that issues such as a recent incident in a neighboring community might happen in Garrett.
“I want to be sure that, as a community and as a school board, we are taking a really strong stance regarding sexual assault and our boys,” she said.
“How are we going to handle not just keeping our female students but our male students safe? I want our Garrett community to be not just, boys will be boys harassing each other or locker room talk; we are better than that. As a parent, we teach our boys that. What can we do to support our community and what are our protocols to make sure that our kids are safe in the locker rooms?” she asked.
Prior to public comment portion of the meeting, board president Tami Best noted all public comments are not to exceed two minutes. This is not a time for dialogue or debate, but a time for listening. Board members will not respond during the meeting, Best said.
Best offered remarks regarding school policy and procedures at the conclusion of the meeting.
“I have learned a lot since being involved in school board, and one of the things I was less aware of prior to serving on the board is that the board is primarily responsible for policies, finances and personnel, with administrators responsible to set procedures to support the policies.
“When I receive a concerned phone call from a parent, I always ask, ‘What have you done before contacting me?’
“The procedure that we all feel is important is first communicating with the individual the conflict is with, giving them the opportunity to hear from you, and respond first. If the resolution does not come from that meeting, then you must then move to the next in the chain of command.
“For the coaching situation, that would be the athletic director. For a teacher, that would be the building principal. If you do not find the situation resolved at that point, you continue to up the chain of command, and after you have exhausted all administrative options, then anyone on this board would be happy to have a conversation with you.
“We want to give those involved every opportunity to handle the concern to the best of their ability. We as a school board feel very fortunate to have tremendous teachers, staff and administrators who all have the best interests of students at heart and who strive to support our students and families.”
CDP director resignsCareer Development Program Director Chad Sutton read his letter of resignation to the board, effective at Christmas break. Sutton joined the staff at Garrett schools 14 years ago as a substitute building trades instructor and has since guided the district to be one of the first in the state to offer career programs such as welding, construction and heavy equipment operation, among others. The school’s building trades program is also the only program in the state that has developed its own subdivision, Brennan Estates. Sutton said he has accepted a position with a community college in Alabama.
The board approved his resignation with reluctance, noting his impact on students not only in the classroom, but also as a mentor and coach.
Best wiped tears from her eyes in thanking Sutton for his impact both with her family and the school.
“Beyond what you have done educationally is with relationships,” she said of Sutton’s influence in the lives of her daughters. “And that’s hard for us that we are losing you — you will be missed.”
Getts shared how Sutton talked his son into joining the football team with a goal of starting on special teams for the Railroaders during his senior year, even when it was not a natural fit.
“You changed his life and confidence level” once his son achieved that goal, Getts said. “He is just one of possibly thousands over the years you have put a hand on.”
In other personnel matters, the board approved the hiring of Alissa Chisholm and Dawn Lee as part-time cafeteria employees and the resignation of high school math instructor Julie Williams.
The board also approved the hiring of Kim Armstrong as assistant girls basketball coach and the resignation of Katie Storie from that position.
The board also approved middle school boys basketball coaches including Sam Malcolm, sixth grade coach; Austin Johnson, seventh grade coach; Bill Bailey, seventh grade assistant coach; and Dave Demske, eighth grade coach.
Other items approved by the board were the creation of a middle school environmental club and a game club; permission for a high school coach to attend the National Federation of Coaches Clinic in Chicago; and the first reading of NEOLA bylaws and policies.
