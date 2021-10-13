300 S. Wayne St., 837-4491
Hours are: Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Weekly Programs
• Story Time — Thursday, 10 a.m.;
• Yoga — Thursday, 6-7 p.m., free and socially distanced; waiver required; bring a mat and a water bottle. No yoga Thursday and Oct. 21.
Fall programs
Literary pumpkin decorating — Pick up a pumpkin to decorate as your favorite book character. Pumpkins are available for pick-up while they last. Drop off decorated pumpkins on Friday. Visit the library to vote for your favorite decorated pumpkin after Friday.
Fall break programs
Mr. Jim cup stacking, today 11 a.m.; Mr. Jim magic show, today 3 p.m.; DIY air dry clay magnets, Thursday, take and make bags available all day; pumpkin decorating, Friday, 1 p.m.
Friends of the Library book sale
The Friends of the Library annual book sale will take place Oct. 18-23 in the Community Room. Hours are 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday and bag/box day Saturday 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The library is accepting donations for the book sale.
Novel Company Book Club
Join the Novel Company in reading “The Mother-In-Law” by Sally Hepworth. Pick up a copy and join the group Monday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. for the book discussion. Drinks and snacks are provided.
New director open house
Join the library in welcoming its new director Nov. 5 from 5-7 p.m.. Snacks and drinks will be provided.
Smithfield TWP patrons
The Smithfield Township Trustee is sponsoring a limited number of six-month library card subscriptions. Stop by the library Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., or contact Diana Miller at 333-6689 for a library voucher.
Additional information
• Face coverings are strongly recommended for all individuals entering the library.
• The library encourages social distancing when possible.
• Public areas are sanitized after patron usage, as well as periodically throughout the day.
• The library is still providing curbside services. Call the library at 837-4491 to utilize these services.
• Please utilize the exterior book drop at any time to drop off library materials.
• Community rooms and study rooms are available.
