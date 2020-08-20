AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library will be offering secure document shredding services on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 9-11 a.m. at no cost.
Consolidated Shredding Services will be providing these services in a drive-through style in the library’s parking lot. CSS has a motto of: “We shred the past to protect your future.”
The documents shredded must be personal and not business materials. Spiral notebooks, paper clips and staples are permitted, but binder clips cannot be part of the documents being shredded. The document owners can watch their items being shredded, but they must stay in their cars.
Eckhart Public Library said it is excited to bring this service to the community for those in need of a secure and private way to dispose of their documents. The library said it hopes to bring this service back to the area on a regular basis in the future.
For questions about the document shredding services, the library may be contacted by phone at 925-2414, ext. 504, or by email to info@epl.lib.in.us.
