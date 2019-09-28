AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library and the Auburn Parks and Recreation Department will present “Magic Arrives at Eckhart Park” Saturday, Oct. 5, when Eckhart Park will be transformed into the Forbidden Forest to celebrate the world of Harry Potter.
Beginning at 6:30 p.m., Soarin’ Hawk will stop by with live owls. There also will be cornhole Quidditch, and the opportunity for wizards and witches to be sorted into their Hogwarts houses. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” will be screened at 7:30 p.m. Those attending should bring chairs and/or blankets for seating.
The library is highlighting one of its newest items, “A Nearly Normal Family” by M.T. Edvardsson. Young adult Stella Sandell is accused of murdering A local shady businessman in a brutal slaying, and her family struggles to understand why she is a suspect. Stella’s parents, a pastor and a criminal attorney, find their morals put to the test in this suspenseful story. Find this fiction title at the Auburn Plaza location.
Here’s what else is happening around the library campus the week of Sept. 30 to Oct. 5:
● Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program: Homeschool students in grade school or middle school will have the chance to learn about countries and cultures from around the world Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza Location.
● Learning STEAM through Legos: Participants will explore science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics and interact with peers during Learning STEAM through LEGOs Monday from 1-2 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza Location.
● Bridge-a-Rama Bridge Lessons: Learn to play Bridge for free Monday from 5:45-7:45 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location. Space is limited. Contact Leslie Hamman at 925-9357 or by email at hammanleslie@yahoo.com to register. This program is a partnership with Auburn Associate Tri Kappa through the Bridge-A-Rama program.
● Reader’s Delight Book Club: The group will celebrate Teen Read Week by reading “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda” by Becky Albertalli. Tuesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Jeremiah’s, 101 E. 9th St.
● Babies and Books: The library’s youngest friends will explore new themes and ideas through reading, play, creating, and more Wednesday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
● Teen Garden Club: All are welcome for an hour of gardening fun at the Teen Library Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
● Time Travelers: Children and teens are invited to the Teen Library Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. for a brief presentation, an activity, and a snack.
● Family Storytime: The group will meet Wednesday from 6:30-7 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza Location.
● Creative Writing Group: All writers, no matter what genre, are encouraged to attend Wednesday from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at the Willennar Genealogy Center. Group members share their writing and participate in writing exercises. This group is for adults 18 and up.
● Story Explorers: Story Explorers is an opportunity for growing and learning library friends to access a world of creativity and discover before heading to preschool. The group will explore new themes and ideas through reading, play, creating, and more Thursday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza Location.
● Kids in the Kitchen: Kids and teens can learn their way around food prep, food from other cultures, and what goes into good eating Thursday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library. Children under 7 will need a parent or guardian present.
● Knifty Knitters: Beginning and experienced knitters and crocheters are welcome. Struggling with a problem pattern? Help is available from this group, which will meet Thursday from 6-7:45 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
● Teen Magic: The Gathering Club: Teens are invited to join a Magic: The Gathering Club Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Teen Library. Beginners and experts alike,are invited to play, learn, and discuss this card game! Most games are played in commander format, but standard games also are played as well.
● Magic Arrives at Eckhart Park: The park at 1500 S. Cedar St., Auburn, will be transformed into the Forbidden Forest Oct. 5 from 6:30-10 p.m.
