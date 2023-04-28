Today
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Rummage sale, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
6-8 p.m. — DeKalb County Relay for Life Relay for Life, free dinner for cancer survivors and their guest, First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn. DeKalb Relay for Life will be held Friday, May 5 from 5-10 p.m. at Rieke Park Lodge, 1800 Indiana Ave. Auburn. This is open to the community. For more info go to relayforlife.org/dekalbcountyin, or contact Connie at 908-0458.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Saturday, April 29
9-11 a.m. — Document shredding, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
9 a.m. to noon — Rummage sale, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
10 a.m. to noon — Helping Hands clothing ministry, 108 E. Main St., Butler.
Saturday, May 6
10 a.m. to noon — Helping Hands clothing ministry, 108 E. Main St., Butler.
11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. — Marcella’s Quilt Show, Smith Farms Manor, 406 Smith Dr., Auburn. Quilt show proceeds go to the Retired Senior Volunteer Program and Camp Whatcha-Wanna-Do. Quilts available for a $75 donation and what is not sold will be donated to the children of the camp.
Saturday, May 13
10 a.m. to noon — Helping Hands clothing ministry, 108 E. Main St., Butler.
Saturday, May 20
5 p.m. — Hoe-Down at the Ranch, Image of Hope Ranch, 5499 C.R. 31, Auburn. Ranch tour at 5 p.m., barbecue dinner at 6 p.m., presentation and live auction at 6:30 p.m. Ticket information available at imageofhoperanch.com under the “Events” tab.
Wednesday, May 31
5-7 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St.
