WATERLOO — The DeKalb County Genealogy Society, in conjunction with the Waterloo-Grant Township Library, will conduct a walk through the Waterloo Cemetery at 6 p.m. Monday.
Visitors will learn about some of the prominent residents of the Waterloo Cemetery.
“Some of the stories will make you sad, others tragic, but all will be interesting to hear about,” the society said in a news release. This walk is a compilation of different cemetery walks, giving a wide range of stories told.
“Come soar with Devon Bartholomew, laugh with Altenburg Hanes, marvel at the gold rush days and stories about early DeKalb,” the society said. “Some names that will be familiar to you may be Hanes, Kelley, Lockhart, Bartholomew, Darby, Edge, McCague, Shoemaker, Thomson, Sattison, Bevier among others.”
Meet at the cemetery, with parking at the back of the old part of the cemetery on the east side of the road, just north of U.S. 6. Visitors are asked to bring mosquito spray and umbrellas in case of light rain or mist. The rain date is Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.