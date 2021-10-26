AUBURN — With fall upon us and the leaves coming down, the City of Auburn will begin leaf pick-up on Monday.
The city is divided up into two quadrants for leaf pick-up; those living east of Cedar Creek and those living west of Cedar Creek. Residents are asked to pile leaves as close to the curb’s edge as possible by 7 a.m. each week.
Residents are asked not to pile brush on top of leaves and not to pile leaves close to signs or utility poles.
This year’s schedule includes:
• Nov. 1-5 — West of Cedar Creek
• Nov. 8-12 — East of Cedar Creek
• Nov. 15-19 — West of Cedar Creek
• Nov. 22-24 — East of Cedar Creek
• Nov. 29 — Dec. 3 — West of Cedar Creek
• Dec. 6-10 — East of Cedar Creek
