WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday approved a revised memorandum of understanding between the school district, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Auburn Police Department that expands the school district’s school resource officer program to three full-time officers.
“This expansion will significantly increase the amount of time that a SRO is in the schools for all DeKalb Central students and staff,” the district’s safety director and J.R. Watson Elementary School Principal Austin Harrison said in a memorandum to the board.
The total cost for the 2023-24 school year will be $186,475 — $121,000 for two SROs from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and $65,475 for one SRO from the Auburn Police Department.
“The majority of this expense is the SRO’s salaries. We have applied for the Secured Schools Grant through the Indiana Department of Homeland Security for $182,000 to help offset these costs,” Harrison said in the memo.
“This is a 50% matching grant so the district will use monies from the operational account to fund the $91,000 matching portion. Currently, the district budgets $60,500 per year for the SRO, so if the grant is approved the increase is a $34,975.54 increase from the current district monies for SRO coverage.”
Harrison said the additional cost can be covered for the upcoming school years through Emergency and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds as the district transitions the expense into the annual budget.
“DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Auburn Police Department will be responsible for the fringe benefits for their respective officers,” Harrison said in his memo to the board.
“The addition of two full-time officers will allow for all six schools to have a consistent SRO within each building on a daily basis. There is power in a positive relationship and we are fortunate at DeKalb Central to have outstanding relationships with our local first responders and other entities that have collaborated throughout this process. These SROs will build positive relationships with our students and staff to be part of the education process to help promote safety at schools and within our community.”
Earlier in Tuesday’s meeting, Harrison discussed the SRO program in his annual school safety presentation.
As part of the district’s previous SRO program, one full-time SRO was housed at the high school. There were three part-time SROs: one providing coverage at DeKalb Middle School; one covering J.R. Watson and McKenney-Harrison elementary schools; and one covering Waterloo and Country Meadow elementary schools, Harrison explained.
He outlined the ”why” of having a SRO program, with benefits including having an armed officer on site, decreased response times, a deterrent for issues, a decrease in district liability, assisting students in crisis, attendance benefits, education for students, fostering positive relationships and professional development for staff.
Deputy Josh Heffelfinger, who is the district’s current SRO officer, went on to talk about the program. He reviewed SRO education programs shared with students during the last school year, which included a presentation on the dangers of vaping, healthy choices, participating in a career day at the elementary schools, a first responder summer camp, informal mentorships and a kindergarten address challenge.
“I think this is just a really important step in the right direction. We’re all here for one reason — for kids. It’s a hands-down win-win situation,” board member Jeff Johnson said after making a motion to approve the revised MOU.
“Great that we have the cooperation with the municipalities that we’re dealing with, as far as the county and the city. That’s great. I think I said a long time ago that I’d be totally happy seeing an SRO in every school. This is a step in the right direction.”
