AUBURN — The DeKalb Outdoor Theater continues its 14th season this Friday at 7:30 p.m. with the country rock band Cheyenne, sponsored by Image of Hope Ranch.
Cheyenne formed in 1994 and has opened for Lady Antebellum, Doug Stone, Randy Houser, Cole Swindell and many others. The band is influenced by Restless Heart, Exile and other 80s and 90s greats.
Cheyenne is made up of Jim Gilbert, Jimmy Barfield and Mario Young.
The concert’s sponsor, Image of Hope Ranch, located in Auburn, is a sanctuary where healing, learning and acceptance happens for individuals with emotional, intellectual, developmental and physical challenges.
Image of Hope offers a place where those who may be struggling emotionally can move toward a healthier mind, body and spirit. Staff at the ranch work with individuals with autism spectrum disorder, down syndrome, mental, intellectual or developmental disability, cerebral palsy, fetal alcohol syndrome, dyslexia, ADHD and more.
Image of Hope will have raffle tickets for sale with a chance to win two Jason Aldean tickets for his concert on Oct. 7 at the Memorial Coliseum.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.
On Saturday, 13 bands along with artists, vendors, food trucks and good friends will be at the outdoor theater. Beginning at noon and lasting until 10 p.m., the bands include Static Fly, The Creeping Chaos, A Taste of War, Damage, Calloused, Oustaboxx, Dedlights, Building Upon The Revelation, To Breathe Again, Lapsis, Burdens Within, Skipping Stone & ReVail. Tickets are limited (only 400 available), and can be purchased at www.SoniCollision.com for $12.
Event sponsors are Pizza, Subs & BBQ, Fort Wayne Harley-Davidson, Indiana Vapes, Candy Apple Tattoo, Auburn General Discount Store & Nature’s Mercantile, Fork & Fiddle, Big Eyed Fish, Flora & Lily’s Mexican Kitchen and Kona Ice.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is a private organization run by a board of directors and volunteers. The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is located at 301 S. Center St. in Auburn, adjacent to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds and has plenty of off-street parking available.
All Friday Night Performance Series events are free admission to the public. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain this activity and are tax deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County. To see a complete schedule, visit dekalboutdoortheater.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.