Today
9-11 a.m. — Document shredding, Eckhart Public Library parking lot, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
10 a.m. to noon — Helping Hands clothing ministry, 108 E. Main St., Butler.
11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Plant and seed swap, Eckhart Public Library park, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
5 p.m. — Hoe-Down at the Ranch, Image of Hope Ranch, 5499 C.R. 31, Auburn. Ranch tour at 5 p.m., barbecue dinner at 6 p.m., presentation and live auction at 6:30 p.m. Ticket information available at imageofhoperanch.com under the “Events” tab.
Monday, May 22
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:15-11:30 a.m. — Eckhart Envoys, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. — Social Science Surveyors, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
12:30-5:30 p.m. — American Red Cross blood drive, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
12:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
3:30-4:30 p.m. — It’s Elementary!, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Tuesday, May 23
9 a.m.-1 p.m. — SHIP (Medicare) counseling, by appointment, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family Storytime, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
1-2 p.m. — Bingo, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4:30-5:30 — Stranger Things bracelets, teen library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
6:15-6:45 p.m. — Bingo, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Wednesday, May 24
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family Storytime, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4:30-6:30 p.m. — Teen Anime Club, teen library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Thursday, May 25
10-11 a.m. — Tai chi, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30-11 a.m. — Sensory-Friendly Storytime, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
12:15 p.m. — Duplicate bridge, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Educational series, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
2 p.m. — Alzheimer’s Support Group, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Friday, May 26
9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. — E-fingerprinting services, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
10-10:30 a.m. — Babies & Books, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Scrabble, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
4 p.m. — Ice cream social, Barker’s Chapel United Methodist Church, corner of C.R. 39 and C.R. 4, five miles north of Waterloo, serving sandwiches, salads, desserts and homemade ice cream until gone, freewill offering.
4-4:45 p.m. — LEGO Club, Eckhart Public Library, 603 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
4-5 p.m. — Teen Art Club, teen library, 705 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
6:30 p.m. — Euchre, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Saturday, May 27
7-10 a.m. — Fly-in drive-in breakfast, DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Vintage Clubhouse in hangar A, use Gate 3. Freewill donations accepted.
10 a.m. to noon — Helping Hands clothing ministry, 108 E. Main St., Butler
Wednesday, May 31
9:30 a.m. — Chair yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
10:30 a.m. — Traditional yoga, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
1 p.m. — Mah Jongg, Heimach Senior Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
5-7 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St.
Wednesday, June 7
10:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Retired Teachers Association meeting and luncheon, Auburn First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th Street. Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m. The featured speaker will be Marisa McKenzie, executive director of the Hearten House Gospel Rescue Mission in Auburn. All retired teachers are welcome. Contact Jean at 908-7678 to make meal reservations by Sunday, June 4.
Saturday, June 10
1-3 p.m. — Friends of the Waterloo Library farm-to-table fundraiser. There will be a local food truck, yard games, silent auction baskets, and a drawing for 50-pound and 25-pound beef bundles.
Tuesday, June 13
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, June 27
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, June 28
5-7 p.m. — Butler Community Food Pantry, Butler Community Christian Church, 501 W. Green St.
