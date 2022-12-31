Health officer reports COVID numbers
AUBURN — DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark S. Souder said 43 COVID cases were reported this week.
There were six cases between ages 0-10; one case between ages 11-20; nine cases between ages 21-30; one case between ages 31-40; four cases between ages 41-50; six cases between ages 51-60; seven cases between 61-70; six cases between ages 71-80; two cases among ages 81-90 and one case among ages 91-100.
“May divine powers blanket you and your loved ones in this upcoming year, and may your pathways find safety, good health, laughter and peaceful hearts and minds,” Souder said in his message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.