Hoosiers can vote absentee-in-person at several locations across Northeast Indiana until Nov. 2, according to local lawmakers. State Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, said all registered Indiana voters are eligible to vote early in person. For hours, dates and locations for early voting, Hoosiers can contact their county clerk or visit IndianaVoters.com and click on "Find Your Polling Place." When voting before or on Election Day, voters must present a valid photo ID.
"Ballots are being cast in record numbers across our state and nation," Zent said. "If you can't get to the polls on Election Day or want to avoid the potentially long lines, take advantage of early vote opportunities. I also encourage you to talk with your neighbors, family and friends to make sure they also have a plan to vote."
Hoosiers who want to vote absentee-by-mail can visit IndianaVoters.com to check eligibility requirements and fill out the online application before the deadline on Thursday, Oct. 22. Applications also can be downloaded and mailed, emailed or hand-delivered to the local county election office. State Rep. David Abbott, R-Rome City, said he encourages voters to return their mail-in ballots as quickly as possible.
"The deadline to apply for an absentee mail-in ballot is almost here," Abbott said. "Don't wait, make sure to go to IndianaVoters.com to complete the application online. The state's website is really a one-stop-shop for everything you need to know about before Election Day."
Polling places statewide will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. For more information on the 2020 General Election, including polling locations and to see who is on the local ballot, visit IndianaVoters.com.
The Indiana Secretary of State's Office said 30,000 poll workers are needed to run 5,000 precincts across the state on Election Day. State Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, said he encourages Hoosiers, especially younger adults, to consider signing up to be a poll worker.
"If you have time to give, please consider serving as a poll worker on Election Day," Smaltz said. "Particularly given the impacts of COVID-19, election officials need help to ensure the election is successful."
To get started and learn more, people can contact the county clerk or other local party representative, or visit the state's website at workthepolls.in.gov.
