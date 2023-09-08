AUBURN — Parkview DeKalb Hospital will host an informational program for nonprofit organizations wishing to learn more about applying for Community Health Improvement funding and participating in collaboratives that are addressing quality of life issues in DeKalb County.

The program will take place Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon in conference rooms A, B and C at Parkview DeKalb Hospital, 1316 E. 7th St. Participants should enter the hospital at door 5 and take the elevator to the third floor to access those rooms.

