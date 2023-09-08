AUBURN — Parkview DeKalb Hospital will host an informational program for nonprofit organizations wishing to learn more about applying for Community Health Improvement funding and participating in collaboratives that are addressing quality of life issues in DeKalb County.
The program will take place Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon in conference rooms A, B and C at Parkview DeKalb Hospital, 1316 E. 7th St. Participants should enter the hospital at door 5 and take the elevator to the third floor to access those rooms.
Taylor Yoder, community health improvement manager for Parkview DeKalb and Parkview Noble hospitals, will lead the informal presentation and question-and-answer session.
Every three years, Parkview completes a Community Health Needs Assessment. Community needs shift over time, and the assessment provides a tool for ensuring that healthcare resources and funding are appropriately invested in each county Parkview serves to address the needs that are most crucial to the health of the whole community. In conducting the assessment, Parkview seeks input from clinicians, local decision-makers and citizens alike about their perceptions of the most pressing local health needs.
The most recent assessment, completed last year, yielded these top priorities for DeKalb County for 2023-2025: mental health, substance use and obesity.
The top priorities are used to guide the Community Health Improvement program, which enables local nonprofit organizations to apply for grant funding in support of their programs aimed at improving overall health. Parkview DeKalb’s Community Health Improvement Committee can also choose to use CHI dollars for specific projects that address the priority areas.
At the Sept. 12 program, Yoder will discuss ways in which Parkview DeKalb can partner with organizations to “move the needle” on these priorities, and how organizations can apply for CHI funding.
“We believe continuous partnerships between Parkview DeKalb Hospital and local nonprofits are essential to providing the best health outcomes for area residents and the fullest possible quality of life in our community,” said Tasha Eicher, market president, Parkview Health Northeast/Ohio.
“These organizations provide such valuable services impacting many aspects of life that influence health and wellness.”
