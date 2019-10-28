KENDALLVILLE — Heavy rains and inclement weather caused a number of high school marching bands to drop out of Saturday’s East Noble Invitational.
Those who did participate didn’t have to worry about rain, as the contest was moved indoors to the Big Blue Pit gymnasium.
DeKalb’s Baron Brigade finished second among three Class B bands. North Side took first, winning the award for best music. DeKalb and North Side shared the effect caption award.
Because all bands performed in a stationary performance setting, there was no visual effect judging.
“The Marching Baron Brigade put on a stellar performance on a wet Saturday evening at East Noble High School,” said director Shanna Lank.
“We performed everything we changed this week indoors,” added junior Angel Hamman. “It was a good feeling to know we remembered everything we changed.”
“We adjusted really well playing inside, since we are usually outside,” said sophomore Ryan Jauregui.
“These kids put their heart and soul out there for everyone to enjoy, and they did a great job,” Lank said. “We are really looking forward to semi-state this weekend and putting on our best performance yet.”
Elkhart Central finished third in Class B at East Noble.
Whitko, the only band to show among Open Class D bands, placed first, with awards for effect and music.
Columbus North placed first Open Class A bands and won the sweepstakes award for the highest score of all bands. North Side won the people’s choice award.
Bremen in Class D and Class B bands Elkhart Memorial and Norwell did not appear.
East Noble performed in exhibition.
DeKalb and East Noble will compete with 18 other bands at Saturday’s Indiana State School Music Association semi-state contest at Pike High School in Indianapolis.
Competition begins at 1 p.m. East Noble performs at 3:15 p.m., with DeKalb at 3:30 p.m. Awards will be announced at 7 p.m. The top 10 bands will advance to the ISSMA state finals Nov. 9 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
