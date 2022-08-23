AUBURN — Commercial solar development in DeKalb County is moving forward.
The DeKalb County Commissioners received its first look Monday at the 150-Megawatt Thalassa Solar Project which will be constructed near Steel Dynamics on the east side of the county. The project — being developed by Lightsource BP — will encompass over 1,250 acres of land.
Curtis Nordick, a developer for Lightsource BP, was on hand at Monday’s meeting to ask the commissioners to consider granting an easement to the property in question off C.R. 59, just north of S.R. 8.
Nordick said the company was working to have everything in order before submitting documents with the county to begin the process including a development plan.
He said the company has been working with landowners in the area since 2019 and currently has around 1,250 acres secured through leases or the purchase of property. The 150-Megawatt project will encompass nearly 750 acres of the property.
He anticipated work to begin on the installation of solar panels in 2023.
The project will encompass the east and west side of C.R. 59, with a substation being placed on land owned by Steel Dynamics.
The project is projected to have a $164 million plus capital investment into the community including an estimated $400,000 to $770,000 in new tax revenue per year over the next 35 years. It will bring 200-plus direct jobs to the area during construction, with 100-plus related jobs during the 12-14 month construction period.
The company’s project details sheet says existing wooded areas and wetlands will be preserved to maintain natural screens for the project and existing wildlife habitats. Additional trees will be planted to screen the project from neighbors’ views and provide additional habitat.
It also said sheep grazing may be introduced to the project to maintain the land within the project site and to provide continued income opportunities for local farmers.
The commissioners approved the easement request at a cost of $15,000 to the company. The tract of land was 0.096 of an acre.
VA office given OK to hire a full-time secretary
A nod was also given to Ronda Hunkler, director of the DeKalb County Veterans’ Service Office, to hire a full-time secretary.
She said the full-time position is needed to meet the needs of veterans who seek out her office for help with services. Currently, the office has a four-week wait period for veterans looking for assistance with services.
During last week’s walk-in service day, 12 veterans visited the office for assistance with services during a three-hour period.
She said the secretary position is the front line of services at the office, as that person is the first one to greet and assist veterans with their needs.
“I need to have the support of an office manager when I am away from my desk,” Hunkler said.
Deputy Director Travis Holcomb has been assisting with secretary duties over the past two weeks as the office looks for a permanent replacement.
“I have been covering because it needs to be done,” he said.
He said at the level of customer care expected from the office that the position needs to be a full-time one.
Hunkler said she had interviewed five people for the position, with four of them rising to the top. All four however were requesting full-time positions.
“As public servants, I don’t want veterans coming in and feeling they are bothering us,” she said.
The office is currently open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with an hour for lunch.
In questioning whether the position should be a part-time one or full-time one, Commissioner Mike Watson said, “We need to give them the tools if we are going to demand better customer service. I think we need to address this issue in a timely fashion.”
Commissioner Todd Sanderson agreed with Watson.
“It sounds like they need full-time. I was considering part-time, but I think Ronda has demonstrated how a department should be run. I wish we could have this honesty with all departments.”
With that, the commissioners voted to allow Hunkler to hire a full-time secretary for her office.
