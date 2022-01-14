AUBURN — The DeKalb County Extension Homemakers will host a program on “Food and Mood,” presented by Elysia Rodgers, extension educator.
Learn how sticking to a diet of healthy foods can set yourself up for: fewer mood fluctuations, an overall happier outlook, improved ability focus, help with symptoms of depression and anxiety and decreased risk of dementia.
The event will be held at the County Office Building, 215 E. 9th Street, Auburn (parking lot and entrance on 10th Street).
To register, call Joan Hursh at 925-0617. Deadline to register in Monday, Jan. 24. The class is free.
Handicap accessible parking, an elevator and power-operated doors are available to accommodate persons with special needs.
