WATERLOO — Auburn’s loss is Waterloo’s gain when Pelmear’s Cake Creations, which once called Auburn’s Westedge Mall home, had to find a new location earlier this year.
With the move, owner Susan Pelmear realized there were few lunch options for workers in the Waterloo area and added a lunch counter with sandwiches and soup to the custom cake and cookie business.
While the 260-square-foot shop is too small for dining inside, people can enjoy a variety of homemade paninis offered daily such as three-cheese, chicken provolone, pesto or chicken chipotle for $5.50. Soup choices include minestrone, creamy tomato basil and cream of broccoli for $3.50. Add chips and a pickle for an additional $1.50.
Daily specials can be found on their website at pelmearscakecreations.com or on Facebook. Pre-orders can be made as early as 10 a.m. by phoning 237-5075.
Since Pelmear opened the doors at 130 E. Van Vleek St. on Nov. 28, she said community response has been great.
Manager Angel Branscum prepares the food that can be picked up. Delivery is offered for an additional $5 charge. Hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays for lunch.
Pelmear refers to Saturdays as “Yummy Days” when rolls and cakes only will be offered from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pelmear, who works as a full-time teacher, will continue to offer cooking classes for youth ages 8-18 years to help them learn life skills. The classes, previously offered at the Auburn location for about three years, run six to eight weeks in length. She estimates some 150 youth have attended classes since they began. More information can be found on the website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.